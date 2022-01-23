Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $104,907,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,778,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,828,000 after purchasing an additional 769,962 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,258,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,035,000 after purchasing an additional 427,250 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 945,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,133,000 after purchasing an additional 424,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,535,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,271,000 after buying an additional 322,295 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $49.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.45. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $49.74 and a 12-month high of $51.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.