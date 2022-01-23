Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,017,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,287,383,000 after buying an additional 300,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,760,549,000 after buying an additional 1,506,663 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after buying an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,478,147,000 after buying an additional 740,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,756,812,000 after buying an additional 160,118 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.43.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $205.10 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.55 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.13 and a 200 day moving average of $219.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $141.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

