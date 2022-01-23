Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 37,245 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,245 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.05% of Vertiv worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 0.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 1.9% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

VRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE VRT opened at $21.34 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average is $25.50.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.04%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 2.04%.

In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $544,397,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.