Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 8,385 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 28.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,598 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 8,385 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth $217,011,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,233,514,000 after buying an additional 724,435 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,882.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 638,106 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $124,985,000 after buying an additional 616,709 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,900,169 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $596,623,000 after buying an additional 467,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,867,741 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $589,952,000 after purchasing an additional 458,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $199.95 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $156.02 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.02 and its 200-day moving average is $211.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.65.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.