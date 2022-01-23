Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prudential Bancorp, Inc. of Pennsylvania is the mid-tier holding company for Prudential Savings Bank. Prudential Savings Bank is a Pennsylvania-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank. “

Shares of Prudential Bancorp stock opened at $13.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.02. Prudential Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.26.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Bancorp will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Prudential Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBIP. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,300,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp in the second quarter worth $386,000. M3F Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 122,305 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 20,974 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Prudential Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. 20.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Bancorp Company Profile

Prudential Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accepts deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

