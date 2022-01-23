Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.08% from the stock’s previous close.

PRU has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.43.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

NYSE:PRU opened at $110.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $77.27 and a twelve month high of $117.96. The firm has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.02 and a 200-day moving average of $106.81.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $6,102,791.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,401 shares of company stock valued at $16,824,041 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.