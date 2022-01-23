PSI Advisors LLC Invests $27,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 33,074 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 149,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 22,506 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,787,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,987 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 18,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $114.69 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.60 and a 52 week high of $118.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.53.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

