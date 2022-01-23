Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 1,810 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.13% of Shutterstock worth $5,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new position in Shutterstock during the third quarter worth $1,423,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Shutterstock by 152.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shutterstock by 354.0% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 12,052 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the third quarter worth $1,377,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 7.8% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,430,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $90.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.20 and its 200-day moving average is $110.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.21 and a 52 week high of $128.36.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $194.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total transaction of $312,100.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 13,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $1,683,257.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 192,522 shares of company stock worth $21,433,840. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

