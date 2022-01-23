Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 3,170 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $6,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

YUM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,929 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM stock opened at $124.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.18 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.