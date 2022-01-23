Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.70 Million Stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.14% of Canada Goose worth $5,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the second quarter worth approximately $185,433,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Canada Goose by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,590,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,578,000 after buying an additional 13,582 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 129.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,569,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,993,000 after purchasing an additional 886,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,529,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the second quarter worth $66,841,000. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOS shares. CIBC cut Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities upgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.70.

NYSE GOOS opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.13, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.63 and a twelve month high of $53.64.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $232.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.95 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

