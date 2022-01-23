Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,170 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of United Natural Foods worth $5,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in United Natural Foods by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $1,043,460.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNFI opened at $37.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.93.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.