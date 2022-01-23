Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 5,400 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of Uniti Group worth $5,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Uniti Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 775,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after buying an additional 49,173 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Uniti Group by 31.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,913,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,036,000 after buying an additional 1,183,148 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Uniti Group by 27.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 341,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 73,925 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

UNIT opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.82. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.41 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 3.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

