Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 700 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.20% of Integer worth $5,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Integer by 7,290.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Integer in the third quarter worth $75,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Integer by 19.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Integer in the second quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total transaction of $611,164.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price target on Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of ITGR opened at $79.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.09 and a 200 day moving average of $89.59. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $101.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. Integer had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $305.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

