Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.65

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.65 and last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 3999 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $9.50 to $7.60 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Purple Innovation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.15.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.06. The firm has a market cap of $574.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.17, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $170.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 1,876,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $19,622,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey bought 47,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $499,896.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,279,926 shares of company stock worth $60,756,383. 24.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 15,885 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000.

About Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

