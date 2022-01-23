Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Issued By Boenning Scattergood

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Eagle Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $59.25 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $41.90 and a 1 year high of $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.43.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 42.16% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 72,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 80,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,471,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

