Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) Issued By William Blair

Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) – William Blair reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Portillos in a research note issued on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Portillos’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get Portillos alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on PTLO. Loop Capital began coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Portillos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Shares of PTLO stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. Portillos has a 12-month low of $24.79 and a 12-month high of $57.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.61.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTLO. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Portillos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Portillos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Portillos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Portillos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $773,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portillos during the fourth quarter worth $787,000. 11.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Portillos Company Profile

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Portillos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.