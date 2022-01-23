Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now forecasts that the healthcare conglomerate will earn $6.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.56. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $6.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.42 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $5.63 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Edward Jones started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.04.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $461.17 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $509.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $470.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $438.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $434.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

