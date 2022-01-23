Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Hyatt Hotels Co. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hyatt Hotels in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.10.

Shares of H opened at $87.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.76. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $65.44 and a 12-month high of $99.00.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS.

In other news, insider Alejandro Reynal acquired 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $71,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,071. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 94,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 35,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

