Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Decreased by Analyst

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mondelez International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $68.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.54. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $69.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 44.73%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

