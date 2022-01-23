QCR (QCRH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $80.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.90 million. QCR had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect QCR to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of QCRH stock opened at $58.04 on Friday. QCR has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $62.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.88 and a 200 day moving average of $53.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.26%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $28,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in QCR by 105.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in QCR during the third quarter worth $497,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QCR by 119.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 21,120 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in QCR by 19.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

