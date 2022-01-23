Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Raised to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. raised their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.83.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International stock opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. Qualtrics International has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $57.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $271.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.18 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualtrics International news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 308,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,881,422.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $84,477.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 786,107 shares of company stock worth $25,414,450. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,035,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,115,000 after acquiring an additional 161,943 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,078,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,241,000 after acquiring an additional 61,802 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $686,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 48,034 shares in the last quarter. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.