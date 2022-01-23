Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Trading Down 1.4%

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST) dropped 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.38 and last traded at C$1.38. Approximately 44,648 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 23,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QST shares. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Questor Technology from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. upped their price objective on Questor Technology from C$1.90 to C$2.10 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Questor Technology from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.60. The stock has a market cap of C$37.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50. The company has a current ratio of 14.11, a quick ratio of 12.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Questor Technology Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

