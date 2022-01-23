Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) Position Reduced by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,145,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,303,164 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 2.11% of Quotient worth $5,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Quotient by 5.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Quotient by 11.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 53,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Quotient by 31.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Quotient by 114.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Quotient by 45.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QTNT stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. Quotient Limited has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $6.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67. The company has a market cap of $196.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.41.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quotient Limited will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Khoury Mohammad El purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QTNT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Quotient from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Quotient

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

