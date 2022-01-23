Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,631 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

In other news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $22.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.99. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

