Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.77.

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $467,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JWN opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 500.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.31. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

