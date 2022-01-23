Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,619 shares of the coupon company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,760 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Groupon worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Groupon by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,271 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Groupon by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,885 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Groupon by 1,019.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,321 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 61,305 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Groupon during the second quarter worth approximately $4,330,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Groupon by 5.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 552,363 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $23,840,000 after buying an additional 28,263 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Groupon alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on GRPN shares. TheStreet upgraded Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on Groupon from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Groupon from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

NASDAQ GRPN opened at $21.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $632.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Groupon, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $64.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.64.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.66. Groupon had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $214.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Groupon Profile

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.