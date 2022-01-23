Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 1,927 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2,318.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 23,276 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 75.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,789,000 after acquiring an additional 260,834 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth $192,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 637,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,374,000 after acquiring an additional 71,562 shares in the last quarter. 50.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PAG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.20.

PAG opened at $98.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.44 and a 1-year high of $114.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.47. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.45.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

