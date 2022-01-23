Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 4,569 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,569 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in UDR in the 2nd quarter worth $96,013,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of UDR by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,796 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of UDR by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,377,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,283 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of UDR by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,264,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,918,000 after acquiring an additional 820,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UDR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Capital One Financial raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.46.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $56.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.38. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.85 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 281.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 725.04%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

