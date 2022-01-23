Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,447 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Great Western Bancorp worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 43,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 495,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,830,000 after buying an additional 111,274 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,631,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,510,000 after buying an additional 394,225 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $468,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Great Western Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $32.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.18. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 41.34%. The company had revenue of $109.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.45%.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

