Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $103.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.07% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RPD. Mizuho decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.64.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $91.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.14 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $72.02 and a 1 year high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $139.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,079,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $26,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,316 shares of company stock valued at $8,954,282. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 112,677 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 8.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 7.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

