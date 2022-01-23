Rapidz Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Rapidz has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar. One Rapidz coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Rapidz has a market capitalization of $134,401.09 and approximately $95.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00044560 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006377 BTC.

Rapidz Coin Profile

RPZX is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,847,661,820 coins. The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

