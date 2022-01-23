RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of FLX475 for the treatment of tumors and RPT193, a CCR4 antagonist for allergic inflammatory disease. RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.38.

NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.13. The company has a market cap of $620.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.15. RAPT Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,468.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $94,507.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $92,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,943 shares of company stock worth $530,196. Corporate insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAPT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RAPT Therapeutics (RAPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.