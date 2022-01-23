Ravencoin Classic Price Down 32.4% Over Last Week (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $845,481.15 and approximately $20,076.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 32.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,784.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,493.58 or 0.06968299 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.00 or 0.00307406 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.41 or 0.00825522 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00010175 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00068637 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00008728 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.31 or 0.00431215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.08 or 0.00257317 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,500,101,896 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.