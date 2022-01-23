Raymond James & Associates Acquires 8,831 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in eXp World were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in eXp World during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in eXp World by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in eXp World by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $1,075,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $666,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 470,300 shares of company stock worth $16,829,153. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

eXp World stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.69. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.79 and a beta of 3.05.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 45.33%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eXp World presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

