Raymond James & Associates Has $652,000 Stock Holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VIV opened at $8.88 on Friday. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $9.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average is $8.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Research analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

VIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

