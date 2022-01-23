Raymond James & Associates Has $732,000 Position in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.12% of Maxeon Solar Technologies worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAXN. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 681.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter valued at $254,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter valued at $333,000. 38.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAXN. Raymond James lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $57.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $365.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.07). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.42% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $220.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.74) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

