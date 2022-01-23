Raymond James & Associates Lowers Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Renasant were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RNST. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Renasant by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,312,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,517,000 after purchasing an additional 42,820 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 573,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,943,000 after purchasing an additional 19,151 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $37.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Renasant Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.70 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 23.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 1st.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

