Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,152 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Arcosa were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Arcosa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Arcosa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 24.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 4.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the second quarter worth approximately $390,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ACA opened at $47.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.44. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.48 and a 1 year high of $68.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). Arcosa had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $559.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

