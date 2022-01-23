Raymond James & Associates Sells 6,424 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,424 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 53.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 115.7% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.7% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $35.22 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $38.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average is $36.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.