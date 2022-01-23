Raymond James & Associates Sells 962 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,338 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PB stock opened at $74.58 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.40 and a 12-month high of $83.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.97.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $282.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.83 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

