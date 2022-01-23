Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,543 Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,064,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $467,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $329,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,931,000.

NYSEARCA SYLD opened at $61.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.49 and a 200 day moving average of $63.11. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $68.25.

