Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF by 753.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BATT opened at $16.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.26. Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $20.78.

