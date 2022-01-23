Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 7,134 e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

NYSE ELF opened at $27.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 79.68 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $33.63.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $91.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ELF shares. Piper Sandler lowered e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 125,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $4,143,211.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 294,992 shares of company stock valued at $9,552,596. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.