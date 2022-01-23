Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $209,000 Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 1,020.8% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 16.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 0.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 60,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 2.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SWAV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.71.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $134.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.43 and a beta of 1.27. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.46 and a 12-month high of $249.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.84 and a 200-day moving average of $194.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.72, for a total value of $549,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $690,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,700 shares of company stock valued at $16,331,656. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

