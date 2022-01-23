Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $217,000 Holdings in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,196 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.28% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 18.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 19.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 12.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 330,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 36,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the second quarter valued at $704,000. Institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ ICMB opened at $5.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 2.36. Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $6.58.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -428.57%.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

