Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $203,000 in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WNS by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,024,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of WNS by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of WNS by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WNS by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 844,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,043,000 after acquiring an additional 105,517 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $85.61 on Friday. WNS has a twelve month low of $67.18 and a twelve month high of $91.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. WNS had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WNS will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WNS. Barrington Research boosted their target price on WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.29.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

