Raymond James Increases Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target to $65.00

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial upgraded Hancock Whitney from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.00.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $53.52 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $33.69 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average of $47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.58.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

