Raymond James Raises Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target to $65.00

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Hancock Whitney from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

HWC stock opened at $53.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.58. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $33.69 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average of $47.59.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 355.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 56,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 43,984 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 22.5% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 20,710 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 6.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1,536.2% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,249,000 after acquiring an additional 364,409 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,942,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.