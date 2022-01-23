RBB Bancorp (RBB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect RBB Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ RBB opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $27.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 19,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

