RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) PT Lowered to $16.00 at KeyCorp

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of RealReal from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of RealReal from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research raised shares of RealReal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of RealReal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.53.

Get RealReal alerts:

RealReal stock opened at $9.25 on Thursday. RealReal has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $30.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average of $13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. RealReal had a negative net margin of 58.19% and a negative return on equity of 132.56%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that RealReal will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $358,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Krolik sold 2,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $27,316.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 263,156 shares of company stock worth $3,970,884. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RealReal by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of RealReal by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of RealReal by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.